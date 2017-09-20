KL shares open lower weighed by bearish sentiment

An investor monitors share market prices at a brokerage firm in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, August 24, 2015. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Bursa Malaysia opened lower today weighed by bearish sentiment ahead of the outcome of the US Federal Open Market Committee meeting later today.

At 9.21am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,774.92, down 1.74 points, against yesterday’s close of 1,776.66.

Earlier, the benchmark index opened 0.37 of-a-point higher at 1,777.03.

A dealer said sentiment was dampened by persistent concerns over the US central bank's plans to shrink its balance sheet.

On the scoreboard, the FBM Emas Index was 5.81 points lower at 12,648.71 and FBMT 100 Index decreased 7.62 points to 12,306.61.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 17.78 points to 12,877, the FBM Ace improved 22.17 points to 6,683.33 and the FBM 70 jumped 22.3 points to 15,153.52.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Index increased 4.13 points to 3,239.55 while the Plantation Index eased 5.26 points to 7,948.56 and the Finance Index fell 75.689 points to 16,686.56.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 161 to 154 with 222 counters unchanged, 1,300 untraded and 23 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 237.13 million shares worth RM148.76 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank added three sen to RM9.84 while Sime Darby and Petronas Chemicals were flat at RM9.18 and RM7.36, respectively.

TNB eased two sen to RM14.54 while Public Bank lost four sen to RM20.56.

Among actives, Hubline and Hibiscus added one sen each to 7.5 sen and 47.5 sen, respectively, while UMW O&G was flat at 30 sen.

CIMB shed 18 sen to RM6.28 while Scomi slipped half-a-sen to 18 sen. — Bernama