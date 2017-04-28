KL shares open higher

Last updated -- GMT+8

Friday April 28, 2017
KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) opened higher this morning in tandem with the upbeat overnight performance on Wall Street.

At 9.20am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,772.08, up 4.16 points, from yesterday's close of 1,767.92.

The key index opened a marginal 0.06 of-a-point better at 1,767.98.

Gains in TNB and top-weighted Maybank boosted the composite index by a total contribution of 1.86 points. TNB gained 14 sen to RM14.00 while Maybank bagged three sen to RM9.57.

Market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing decliners 238 to 152 while 267 counters were unchanged, 1,113 untraded and 46 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 339.85 million shares worth RM135.91 million.

On the scoreboard, the FBM Emas Index advanced 17.34 points to 12,630.83, the FBMT100 Index gained 16.45 points to 12,260.81 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 12.77 points to 12,982.96.

The FBM Ace rose 58.61 points to 6,258.08 while the FBM 70 eased 26.16 points to 14,984.11.

On a sectorial basis, the Finance Index gained 32.88 points to 16,270.88, the Industrial Index shed 1.38 points to 3,226.09 while Plantation Index trimmed 34.87 points to 8,060.49.

Actively traded stocks this morning included Tiger, Vizione, Key Alliance, Matang, Kronologi Asia and DNEX. — Bernama

