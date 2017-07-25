KL shares mixed at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Share prices on Bursa Malaysia stayed mixed at mid-afternoon as a mild pullback was seen in selected blue chips, especially for trade and services-liked counters.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.59 of-a-point higher at 1,762.48 from yesterday's close of 1,761.99, after opening 4.01 points higher at 1,766.0.

However, on the broader market, losers led gainers 457 to 282 with 379 counters unchanged, 721 untraded and 25 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.01 billion shares worth RM856.78 million.

Of the trade and services-related heavyweights, Genting Malaysia gained nine sen to RM6.14, Genting added eight sen to RM9.59, Tenaga and Public Bank perked four sen each to RM14.22 and RM20.42 respectively and CIMB was two sen higher at RM6.36.

Among actives, VSolar and Sterling Progress edged up one sen each to 10.5 sen and 16.5 sen, while Borneo Oil and GlobalTec were flat at 10.5 sen and 6.5 sen respectively.

Concrete Engineering led the list of top gainers by improving 30 sen to RM1.75 while Dutch Lady was the top loser in easing 30 sen to RM59.

The FBM Emas Index shed 7.39 points to 12,548.68, the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 13.47 points to 12,7171.95 and the FBMT100 Index was 7.43 points lower at 12,190.20.

The FBM Ace slumped 114.74 points to 6,584.10 and the FBM 70 fell 49.82 points to 14,881.80.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index rose 8.35 points to 16,695.31 and the Plantation Index slid 32.37 points tor 7,821.38 and the Industrial Index slid 5.39 points to 3,272.87. — Bernama