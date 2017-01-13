KL shares higher in early trade

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia were higher in the early session today, boosted by gains in heavyweights.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.14 points better at 1.678.9, after opening 0.08 of-a-point weaker at 1,677.68.

The index closed at 1,677.76 yesterday.

Gainers outpaced losers 130 to 86 with 186 counters unchanged, 1,339 untraded and 26 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 146.59 million shares worth RM49.62 million.

A dealer said sentiment in the local market was better following US President-elect Donald Trump's recent press conference, which did not provide clarity on the giant economy's fiscal policy.

“This has led to a weaker US dollar and lower bond yields, which in turn, shifted investors' focus towards emerging markets,” he added.

On heavyweights, Maybank added four sen to RM8.36, TNB eased two sen to RM13.98, Public Bank rose 10 sen to RM20.16 and Sime Darby was flat at RM8.50.

Of the actives, IFCA MSC declined one sen to 40 sen, Perisai Petroleum was unchanged at 8.5 sen and Hibiscus Petroleum gained 1.5 sen to 54.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 4.75 points better at 11,756.22 and the FBMT100 Index inched up 5.14 points to 11,460.26.But, the FBM Emas Shariah Index edged down 4.75 points to 12,257.14.

The FBM 70 declined 4.03 points to 13,419.35 and the FBM Ace declined 2.99 points to 5,167.12.

Sectorwise, the Plantation Index lost 11.36 points to 7,915.69, the Finance Index gained 39.28 points to 14,824.21, and the Industrial Index fell 1.54 points to 3,191.05. — Bernama