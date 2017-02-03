KL shares higher at mid-day

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — Share prices on Bursa Malaysia finished the morning session higher bolstered by gains seen in telecommunication-linked companies led by Axiata, and mild buying in small-capitalised stocks.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 6.17 points or 0.37 per cent to 1,679.65, after opening 1.32 points higher at 1,674.80 from its close of 1,673.48 on Thursday.

The key index traded within a 5.36-point range of between 1,674.80 and 1,680.16, amid a weak performance on regional bourses.

Heavyweight Axiata, which added 12 sen to RM4.92, led the movers in the FBM KLCI component stocks with a 1.83-point contribution.

AmInvestment Research recently highlighted that Axiata’s shares was trading at a bargain enterprise value over earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of six times, below its three-year average of 8.2 times.

Meanwhile, top weighted Maybank rose six sen , Digi.com and IHH Healthcare both gained three sen to RM5.04 and RM6.28, respectively, and IOI Corp went up four sen to RM4.59.

On the broader market, market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing decliners 375 to 306, while 378 counters were unchanged, 626 untraded and 16 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.01 billion shares worth RM813.62 million.

On the scoreboard, the FBM Emas Index advanced 35.81 points to 11,803.10,

the FBMT100 Index increased 35.48 points to 11,497.76, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index gained 43.64 points to 12,320.47.

The FBM 70 added 16.34 points to 13,587.12 and the FBM Ace rose 39.10 points to 5,059.31.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index bagged 49.44 points to 14,808.00, the Plantation Index climbed 33.16 points to 8,067.65, while the Industrial Index added 1.90 points to 3,200.39.

Among actives, AirAsia X shed half-a-sen to 41.5 sen, while Matang, Hibiscus and IFCA MSC all added half-a-sen each to 13.5 sen, 51 sen and 43.5 sen, respectively.

DanaInfra Nasional (Islamic Bond) led the top gainers, adding RM1.22 to RM99.20, while the top loser was British American Tobacco, which fell 38 sen to RM45.66. — Bernama