KL shares extend gains, CI up 0.69pc

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — Bursa Malaysia extended gains for the second day today on the first week of the Year of the Rooster with the return of risk appetite.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) ended 11.53 points or 0.69 per cent higher at 1,685.01 points from its close of 1,673.48 on Thursday.

After opening 1.32 points higher at 1,674.80 in the morning session, sentiments improved further after mid-day with more buyers wading into the market.

The FBM KLCI moved within a 10.21-point range, with the opening level (1,674.80) marked the day’s low and closing level (1,685.01) as its intraday high.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers by 519 to 317 with 371 counters unchanged, 478 counters untraded and 16 others suspended.

Total volume surged to 1.95 billion shares worth RM2.04 billion from 1.82 billion shares worth RM2.30 billion on Thursday.

Axiata was the top contributor to the index, adding 15 sen to RM4.95, with 8.49 million shares traded.

Other leading movers were Maybank and IOI Corp, which gained seven sen each to RM8.20 and RM4.62, respectively, Genting up 16 sen to RM8.41, and Hong Leong Bank improved 18 sen to RM13.40.

An equity trader said investors and bargain hunters started nibbling at value buy selectively, underpinned by modest recovery in global risk sentiment and in crude oil.

Other indices on the scoreboards, the FBM Emas Index gained 71.27 points to 11,838.56, the FBMT100 Index jumped 69.05 points to 11,531.33 and the FBM Emas Syariah Index bagged 77.61 points to 12,354.44.

The FBM 70 rose 43.96 points to 13,614.74, the FBM Ace surged 82.98 points to 5,103.19, the Finance Index soared 90.08 points to 14,848.64, the Industrial Index advanced 7.11 points to 3,205.60, and the Plantation Index up 58.16 points to 8,092.65.

Of the actively-traded stocks, Hibiscus added 2.5 sen to 53 sen, AirAsia X was flat at 42 sen, Matang and IFCA MSC added one sen each to 14 sen and 44 sen, respectively, and Sumatec gained one sen to 8.5 sen.

DanaInfra Nasional (Islamic Bond) led the top gainers, adding RM1.22 to RM99.20, while the top loser was British American Tobacco, which fell 72 sen to RM45.32.

Main Market turnover expanded to 1.40 billion units worth RM1.93 billion from Thursday’s 1.37 billion units worth RM2.22 billion.

The ACE Market increased to 387.33 million shares valued at RM82.32 million from 264.74 million shares valued at RM62.71 million.

Warrants, however shrank to 162.15 million units worth RM20.88 million from 185.48 million units worth RM24.56 million.

Consumer products accounted for 106.39 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products (383.16 million), construction (73.09 million), trade and services (573.79 million), technology (74.83 million), infrastructure (13.34 million), SPAC (1.54 million), finance (56.79 million), hotels (1.24 million), properties (76.84 million), plantations (27.72 million), mining (15,000), REITs (12.68 million), and closed/fund (40,000). — Bernama