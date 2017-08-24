Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

KL shares easier at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Share prices on Bursa Malaysia were easier at mid-morning, on lack of demand.

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 0.26 of-a-point to 1,772.68, after opening 0.19 of-a-point at 1,772.75 from 1,772.94 yesterday.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 337 to 267 with 317 counters unchanged, 918 untraded and 38 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 733.59 million shares worth RM442.93 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank rose one sen to RM9.59, Tenaga and Public Bank were flat at RM14.26 and RM20.56, respectively, while Sime Darby fell five sen to RM9.25.

The FBM Emas Index added 0.56 of-a-point to 12,621.11, the FBMT 100 Index gained 0.63 of-a-point to 12,277.49, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 4.53 points to 12,798.96.

The FBM 70 advanced 10.03 points to 15,051.61 and the FBM Ace was 33.56 points better at 6,614.91.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index fell 16.79 points to 16,714.70 and the Plantation Index was 6.14 points lower at 7,837.44, while the Industrial Index dropped 9.50 points to 3,229.68. — Bernama

