KL shares close lower

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia closed lower today with rotational interest shifted towards lower liners, the ACE Markets, technology and oil and gas stocks, dealers said.

At 5pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI ended at 1,816.88, down 6.04 points from yesterday’s close of 1,822.92 and after opening 0.9 of-a-point lower at 1,822.02.

The market barometer moved between 1,8212.78 and 1,823.31 throughout the day.

A dealer said oil and gas-related stocks been in focus as crude oil prices settled at above the US$69 per barrel level.

Brent crude futures stood at US$69.10 a barrel, down 0.14 per cent from the previous trading day.

On the scoreboard, the FBM Ace dwindled 175.83 points to 6,865.33, the FBM 70 shed 162.141 points to 16,475.36, and the FBMT 100 Index fell 65.71 points to 12,800.42.

The FBM Emas Index eased 74.17 points to 13,155.7 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 91.591 points lower at 13,641.56.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index added 18.891 points to 17,141.17, but Industrial Index declined 21.41 points to 3,379.17 and the Plantation Index erased 10.37 points to 8,087.63.

Among heavyweights, Maybank was flat at RM9.84, while TNB and Petronas Chemicals lost four sen each to RM15.82 and RM8.07 respectively.

Public Bank added two sen to RM20.86 and CIMB gained one sen to RM6.75.

Of the actives, UMW O&G and Sumatec eased half-a-sen each to 40.5 sen and 6.5 sen, respectively, Sapura Energy fell 3.5 sen to 87 sen and PUC declined one sen to 31 sen.

Sino Hua-An added 2.5 sen to 57 sen.

The overall market breadth was bearish as losers outnumbered gainers 781 to 265, while 362 counters were unchanged, 395 untraded and 23 others suspended.

Total turnover fell to 4.01 billion units valued at RM3.04 billion from yesterday’s 5.74 billion units valued at RM3.77 billion.

Main Market volume fell to 2.41 billion units worth RM2.78 billion from 3.59 billion units worth RM3.43 billion on Tuesday.

Volume on the ACE Market decreased to 1.14 billion shares valued at RM190.04 million from yesterday’s 1.57 billion shares valued at RM256.93 million.

Warrants volume decreased to 451.64 million units worth RM65.11 million from 570.3 million units worth RM79.25 million previously.

Consumer products accounted for 94.32 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products (595 million), construction (132.65 million), trade and services (1.17 billion), technology (153.48 million), infrastructure (11.76 million), SPAC (13.71 million), finance (61.51 million), hotels (351,000), properties (118.89 million), plantations (40.27 million), mining (1.44 million), REITs (14.23 million), and closed/fund (147,500). — Bernama