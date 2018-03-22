Khazanah to acquire Prince Court Medical Centre from Petronas to boost medical tourism

The acquisition of the facility is in line with efforts to boost medical tourism.— Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — State owned sovereign fund Khazanah Nasional Berhad signed a Share Sale and Purchase Agreement via its wholly owned subsidiary Pulau Memutik Ventures Sdn. Bhd for the acquisition of 100 per cent interest in Prince Court Medical Centre (PCMC) from Petronas.

In a statement today, Khazanah said that it will leverage all of its experience and expertise to transform PCMC into a world-class medical tourism focused hospital, and work towards turning Kuala Lumpur into a destination of choice for quality healthcare in the region.

The acquisition of PCMC is in line with national level aspirations under, among others, the National Key Economic Areas of the Economic Transformation Programme (“ETP”) to boost medical tourism.

Khazanah also signed a collaborative agreement with IHH Healthcare Berhad (IHH) for shared services support and operational improvement initiatives at PCMC.

IHH will be given a right of first offer to acquire PCMC during a pre-agreed period.

“We are delighted with this rare opportunity to acquire PCMC. We invested in Pantai Holdings Berhad back in 2006, and transformed this platform into what is now known as IHH Healthcare Berhad (IHH), the largest emerging markets listed hospitals operator with over 10,000 beds in 10 countries,” said Khazanah Managing Director, Tan Sri Datuk Wira Azman Hj. Mokhtar.

Under the terms of the agreement with PETRONAS, Khazanah will acquire PCMC at an agreed price comparable to market assessment, payable upon completion of the transaction. Khazanah anticipates the transaction to be completed by mid this year.