Key heavyweights, ACE stocks lifts Bursa at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — Bursa Malaysia remained in positive territory at mid-morning today, boosted by gains in key heavyweights and ACE stocks.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.81 of-a-point better at 1,672.86, after opening 0.75 of-a-point higher at 1,672.8, compared with yesterday's close of 1,672.05.

Gainers outpaced losers 302 to 263, with 320 counters unchanged, 840 counters untraded and 27 others suspended.

Turnover was high at 1.22 billion shares worth RM481.2 million.

In a note, Hong Leong Investment Bank (HLIB) Research said trading focus was shifting towards ACE stocks as the FBM ACE index trended above 5,000, while the FBM Small Caps Index was taking a pause.

“Hence, profit taking activities are likely to emerge further among small caps stocks after recent gains,” it added.

For heavyweights, Maybank bagged one for RM8.29, TNB rose eight sen to RM13.88, Public Bank gained four sen to RM20.06 and Sime Darby was three sen higher at RM8.48.

Among actives, IFCA MSC was 1.5 sen better at 36.5 sen, while Sanichi and Iris both added half-a-sen to seven sen and 13.5 sen respectively.

The FBM Emas Index rose 1.64 points to 11,686.63, the FBMT100 Index gained 3.91 points to 11,395.37 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index lost 5.27 points to 12,288.19.

The FBM 70 eased 1.41 points to 13,253.01, but the FBM Ace surged 55.52 points to 5,062.3.

Sectorwise, the Industrial Index was 2.64 points weaker at 3,177.78, the Plantation Index declined 4.23 points to 7,895.77, while the Finance Index gained 31.39 points for 14,728.05. — Bernama