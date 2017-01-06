Kenanga sets ‘outperform’ call on Top Glove

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Kenanga Research has maintained its “outperform” rating on Top Glove Corporation Bhd with a target price of RM5.92 as the company's quarters earnings are set to gradually improve.

At 9.57am, Top Glove shares slipped one sen to RM5.31, with 911,000 changing hands.

In a note, Kenanga said the earnings were driven by cost pass-through via hikes in average selling prices (ASPs), abating price competition and sustained demand growth for rubber gloves.

“We expect the second quarter of 2017 will see ASPs continue to rise between three and five per cent due to the higher input latex cost,” it said.

In a separate note, Public Investment Bank Bhd maintained a “neutral” call with a target price of RM4.62 as it did not see any re-rating catalysts in near term, as the gains from the strengthening of US dollar, would be offset by the higher external cost pressures.

The research house also noted that 2017 would be a year of continuing internal cost management through efficiency enhancements such as automation processes, while managing the external factors such as higher raw material prices, forex effects, hikes in natural gas prices and labour costs.

“We are maintaining our earnings estimates nonetheless as we see new capacities coming on-stream in the coming months to bring the numbers more in line,” it added. — Bernama