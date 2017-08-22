Kenanga Research upgrades Malakoff from ’market perform’ to ‘outperform’

malakoff corp bhd logoKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Kenanga Research has upgraded Malakoff Corporation Bhd to “outperform” from ‘’market perform’’ as it believed the sell-down of the Malaysian power company producer to Tenaga Nasional Bhd is overdone and currently appeared attractive.

It said the company has been facing severe selling pressure in the past one year, which saw the share price fall 26 per cent, year-to-date, as it was now trading at a discount of 37 per cent to its sum-of-parts valuations.

“We see better, year-on-year, numbers on associate incomes. The second quarter 2017 (2Q17) and first half 2017 (1H17) core earnings rose 10 per cent and 14 per cent to RM83.3 million and RM159.7 million, respectively.

The main earnings drivers were problematic Kapar Energy and Almiyah Attilemcaina which had turned around to contribute profits coupled with higher capacity payment by RM71.6 million at Tanjung Bin Energy (TBE) as the new power plant started operations at the end of the first quarter of 2016, the research house said in a note.

For the six months ended June 30, net profits slipped five per cent to RM202.05 million while revenue improved 22 per cent to RM3.52 billion due lower contribution from the TBE power plant.

Kenanga Research noted that depreciation for this year was higher than last year due to the start-up of TBE, as well as ,the change of residual value for gas-fired power plants this year.

It said the going remained tough against the backdrop of on-going scheduled maintenance into 2H17 coupled with the expected lower capacity payment arising from the power purchase agreement extension contract for Segari Energy (SEV)

Saying that forward earnings were likely to be weaker than 1H17, Kenanga said its estimates were unchanged for now based on the assumption that there will be a 50 per cent cut in capacity payment at SEV.

“As such, we upgrade the stock to outperform with an unchanged target price of RM1.30,” it said.

At 10.30 am, Malakoff rose two sen to RM1.04 with 3.39 million shares transacted. — Bernama