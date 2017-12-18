Japan’s export recovery stretches to 12th month in November (VIDEO)

Cranes line the port of Osaka October 23, 2017. — Reuters picTOKYO, Dec 18 — Japan’s exports grew for a 12th straight month in November, as external demand fuelled the nation’s longest stretch of economic growth since the 1990s.

Highlights

The value of exports rose 16.2 per cent from a year earlier (forecast +14.7 per cent). Imports increased 17.2 per cent (forecast +18 per cent). The trade surplus was 113.4 billion yen (RM4.1 billion). The forecast was for a deficit of 40 billion yen.

Key takeaways

A yearlong recovery in exports has kicked Japan into higher gear, fuelling record profits and rising capital spending during the longest economic expansion since the mid-1990s. Confidence among the nation’s large manufacturers has reached the highest level in a decade, while sentiment is rising even among smaller companies.

The wage growth needed to drive a self-sustaining recovery remains elusive, though, even as the labor shortage intensifies, prompting the government to plan to offer tax benefits to encourage higher pay.

Economists’ views

“We expect exports to remain firm going forward,” Yuichiro Nagai and Yukito Funakubo of Barclays Securities wrote in a note before the data release, citing improving global sentiment.

A rise in oil prices has pushed up the value of imports, Yoshimasa Maruyama, economist at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc, wrote in a note before the release. Exports will maintain good momentum and contribute to another quarter of growth during the final three months of the year, he wrote.

Other details

Japan’s adjusted trade balance showed a surplus of 364.1 billion yen (forecast 265 billion yen). Exports to China, Japan’s largest trading partner, rose 25.1 per cent from a year earlier. Those to the US rose 13 per cent. Shipments to the EU rose 13.3 per cent. — Bloomberg