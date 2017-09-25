Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Rain

Japan, US likely to hold economic dialogue Oct 16 in Washington

Monday September 25, 2017
10:47 AM GMT+8

Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso is expected to skip the Group of 20 finance leaders’ meeting and IMF meeting from October 12 due to an expected general election in Japan. — Reuters picJapanese Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso is expected to skip the Group of 20 finance leaders’ meeting and IMF meeting from October 12 due to an expected general election in Japan. — Reuters picTOKYO, Sept 25 — Japan and the United States are likely to hold their second economic dialogue on October 16 in Washington, a source familiar with the issue told Reuters today.

Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso is expected to skip the Group of 20 finance leaders’ meeting and IMF meeting from October 12 due to an expected general election in Japan, the source also said.

Japanese Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Masatsugu Asakawa is expected to attend those meetings.

Aso, who also serves as finance minister, and US Vice President Mike Pence held the first economic dialogue in April. — Reuters

