Japan June exports rise 9.7pc year/year

Workers load cargo containers onto trucks at a pier in Tokyo ReutersTOKYO, July 20 — Japan’s exports rose 9.7 per cent in June from a year earlier, marking a seventh straight month of gains, Ministry of Finance data showed this morning, in a sign external demand was driving an export-led economic recovery.

The result compared with the median estimate of a 9.5 per cent increase in a Reuters poll of economists.

It followed a 14.9 per cent rise in the previous month.

Imports rose 15.5 per cent in the year to June, versus the median estimate of a 14.6 per cent gain.

That resulted in a trade surplus of ¥439.9 billion (RM16.710 billion), against the median forecast for a ¥484.7 billion surplus. — Reuters