Huawei, Mimos sign MoU to identify public safety and smart city solutions

Huawei Malaysia has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mimos to identify smart solutions relating to public safety and smart city projects. ― Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — Huawei Malaysia has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mimos, the national research and development centre in ICT, to identify smart solutions relating to public safety and smart city projects.

Mimos Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ahmad Rizan Ibrahim said among other things, the solutions would help citizens and authorities detect, mitigate and prevent threats to public safety.

“As our cities continue to expand in size and complexity, there is an increasing need for technology and innovative solutions to keep our citizens and infrastructure safe.

“As such, we are working towards investing in smart initiatives, especially with regards to public safety,” he said in a statement today.

The partnership would see the parties exchanging knowledge and expertise in developing technology solutions using both Huawei’s Openlab and Mimos’ Open Innovation Platform.

Meanwhile, Huawei Malaysia CEO Abraham Liu Kang said they would be combining their cloud platforms and intelligent analytics to improve the authority’s effectiveness and efficiency towards ensuring a safe environment for the public.

“The implementation of newer tools would improve public services in terms of crime-fighting and reduce emergency response time, thus improving the public’s perception,” Liu said.

Today’s MoU was the second for Huawei and Mimos, as both companies signed an agreement in 2015 to promote and develop big data analysis and Internet-of-Things solutions for industry applications. — Bernama