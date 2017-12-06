HIP2 and PlaTCOM’s support to innovative Malaysian SMEs (Part 1)

The agreement signing and exchange between SME Corp and Agensi Inovasi Malaysia (AIM) in April 2014 with (from left) Datuk Dr Hafsah Hashim, Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed and Datuk Mark Rozario (previous AIM CEO).KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — It is remarkable to think that over the past four years, PlaTCOM Ventures has signed up over 100 companies under the High Impact Programme 2 (HIP2) — one of six High Impact Programmes in the SME Masterplan 2012-2020 championed by SME Corp. It has been full of twists and turns and marked by countless challenges to overcome, whether they were related to economics, feasibility, artistic sensibilities, or organisational requirements.

An end-to-end innovation and commercialisation facilitation platform

HIP2 is a programme designed for Malaysian SMEs to help them seamlessly move their innovations along the complex stages of the commercialisation process. It is about ‘Innovating A Better Future Together’.

The implementation of HIP2-Technology Commercialisation Platform (TCP) under one of the six High Impact Programmes of SME Masterplan 2012-2020 is a strategic partnership between AgensiInovasi Malaysia (AIM) and SME Corporation Malaysia (SME Corp). PlaTCOM Ventures SdnBhd is the public-private partnership under which this programme is implemented.

HIP2-TCP is designed to link all existing innovation initiatives under one platform and to ensure that it is seamless for SMEs to move from one stage to another in the entire innovation and commercialisation processes. The programme addresses the innovation gaps through a holistic and ‘market-driven’ approach in supporting innovation and industrial competitiveness. It is designed to remove market and financial barriers to innovation. The programme will provide ‘end-to-end facilitation’ from ‘concept to commercialisation’. This will be done through the provision of access to technical assistance, market intelligence, incubation facilities, testing facilities and other relevant services — all on a single platform.

Today, we are happy to share some of the innovations that our SMEs have taken to market with PlaTCOM’s support via HIP2.

BioappsSdnBhd

“BioApps has been truly empowered via the HIP2 funding, which had enabled the company to mark its beginning as a start-up in UMMC and a Universiti Malaya spin-off company.”

Sector: Medical and Biotechnology

Product name: Artificial Limb: Prosthetic Suspension System

This technology reduces amputees’ discomfort from the pressure caused by artificial limbs. Patients who use the technology will find that donning and doffing are much easier and will experience increased socket comfort when walking on uneven ground and on stairs.

How HIP2 has helped them:

The company had often encountered barriers to accessing market and engaging amputee patients in hospitals especially in the private sector. Apart from that, HIP2 has helped to complement the initiatives of major funding agencies for amputee patients.

BNetworksSdnBhd

“The disbursement processes and procedures were very efficient. The commercialisation specialist (PlaTCOM) assisted with all enquiries and provided valuable advice throughout the HIP2 programme.”

Sector: Information and Communication Technology

Product name: bWave

A novel solution that promotes convergence of Internet of Things (IoT) devices from multiple technologies, vendors and origins. It is an end-to-end innovation comprising a locally manufactured universal IoT hub, a unified app and IoT managed services platform.

How HIP2 has helped them:

The programme provided advisory facilitation as well as funding to develop the product.

CBMTI SdnBhd

“We appreciate the timely disbursements which allowed us to complete the project within the stipulated duration.”

Sector: Information and Communication Technology

Product name: MEDCOM OR

A medical integration device for retrieving, storing and exchanging medical information, allowing for interoperability between medical devices and equipment in the operating theatre, as well as enabling a single interface for a myriad of other medical instruments and data systems for remote and non-remote access, educational purposes, direct viewing and reporting. These include devices such as image guidance systems (IGS), endoscopes, advanced microscopes and general anaesthesia machines.

How HIP2 has helped them:

Deployment of the pilot project was successfully carried out using HIP2 funding. HIP2 has provided us with valuable funding assistance for our pilot project at CIGMIT OT (Universiti Malaya Medical Centre). The pilot project was very important for us to showcase the capabilities and potential of MEDCOM digital OT solutions and to gain further support from end users.

EclimoSdnBhd

“PlaTCOM has a very efficient and professional team. They provided us with good networking opportunities, and recommended us to pitch our product at a Frost & Sullivan pitching event, from which we have received positive feedback.”

Sector:Greentech

Product name: Eclimo Power

A maintenance-free portable power solution to replace petrol generators. A greener solution for electricity generation that can be charged from any power grid or solar panel.

How HIP2 has helped them:

The programme provided market access as well as networking opportunities to potential clients.

EV-Dynamic SdnBhd

“Knowledgeable HIP2 commercialisation specialists were able to guide us to achieve key performance with full support.”

Sector: Information and Communication Technology

Product name: RecoMedia

An interactive presentation tool operated in plug-and-play manner. It allows presenters to cast their contents from laptop and mobile devices to projector with the click of a button.

How HIP2 has helped them:

The technical and financial support by HIP2 had enabled us to develop various prototypes, which had resulted in the final product. With inbuilt expertise in IP domain matters, the HIP2 team had facilitated our application to secure a licensing agreement with MIMOS.

FurleyBioextractsSdnBhd

“The commercialisation specialists were understanding and patient which is important for our highly technical industry. Disbursement was smooth and highly structured.”

Sector: Medical and Biotechnology

Product name: Spray 8 — Wound Care

World’s first 2-in-1 wound care. Anti-bacterial and anti-inflammation.

How HIP2 has helped them:

With HIP2, the company was able to invest more into the branding and marketing of the Spray8 brand. Due to popular demand, the company is releasing Spray8 for Kids.

HorusisSdnBhd

“The (PlaTCOM) commercialisation specialist was sincere and helpful and since day one of our meeting, he was always on the ball. His follow-up is second to none.”

Sector: Engineering

Product name: Advant-guard Architectural Film and Advant-guard Automotive Film

Sputter Iron Tints that combine various durable non-reactive ceramic materials and sputter Iron giving it that edge to be competitive products, in terms of quality and price.

How HIP2 has helped them:

HIP2 has enhanced the company’s capacity to develop the technology through research and development, as well as to test and launch the resulting products simultaneously with accompanying marketing collaterals and website.

Medical Innovation Ventures SdnBhd

“The (PlaTCOM) commercialisation specialists understand the company’s needs and are very helpful in ensuring smooth and efficient disbursement process.”

Sector: Medical and Biotechnology

Product name:GenoAmp® Real-Time RT-PCR Dengue kit

Detects and differentiates Dengue serotype 1, 2 ,3 and 4.

GenoAmp® Real-Time RT-PCR Chiku

Detects Chikungunya in patient sample.

GenoAmp® Real-Time RT-PCR Influenza

Detects and differentiates Flu A, H1N1, H3N2 and Flu B.

(GenoAmp® is the brand name for real-time molecular diagnostics kits developed by Mediven that allows multiplex detection of pathogens in a single reaction.)

How HIP2 has helped them:

Funding assistance had accelerated the process from prototype development to market. Development and registration of products that comply with CE-IVD regulations are costly; the funding helped in relieving the company’s financial burden.

Through team efforts, and the support of each other, HIP2 has thrived under PlaTCOM Ventures. More than just doing our duties, we have become an integral part of the local innovative SME community. For this showcase, we wish to celebrate 21 commercial successes of our partners as well as inspire other SMEs to innovate and grow the national economy. With the right skills, the right intentions and targeted support mechanisms, Malaysian SMEs can stand at the global stage.

To borrow the words of the late Nelson Mandela, “A good head and a good heart are always a formidable combination.”

We will return to you with more success stories in our next publication.

* Viraj Perera is the CEO of PlaTCOM Ventures Sdn Bhd – the national technology commercialisation platform of Malaysia — a wholly owned subsidiary company of Agensi Inovasi Malaysia (AIM) formed in collaboration with SME Corp Malaysia.