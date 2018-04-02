Hibiscus Petroleum unit completes stake acquisition in North Sabah PSC

KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad informed Bursa Malaysia today that wholly owned subsidiary SEA Hibiscus Sdn Bhd has finalised its purchase of a 50 per cent stake in the 2011 North Sabah Enhanced Oil Recovery Production Sharing Contract (North Sabah PSC).

The PSC will provide a significant boost the company’s production as the North Sabah PSC has probable and contingent reserves of 40.9 million barrels and 79 million barrels respectively as at January 2018.

“While we are excited to develop the opportunities that have been identified to realise the considerable potential within the North Sabah PSC fields, our focus will be to improve the performance of the asset in a safe and environmentally responsible manner,” said the chief executive officer of SEA Hibiscus Dr Pascal Hos.

SEA Hibiscus had in September 2016 entered into a conditional sales and purchase agreement with Sabah Shell Petroleum Company Ltd to acquire Shell’s participating interests in the PSC between Petronas, Shell and Petronas Carigali for a total of US$25 million (RM96.5 million).

The North Sabah PSC comprises 20 platforms across four producing fields located in the South China Sea and the Labuan Crude Oil Terminal located in Labuan.

The fields have been producing since 1979 and the PSC provides Hibiscus with operatorship and production rights till 2040.

Hibiscus was traded at 83.5 sen at 11.15 am today with 14.9 million shares changing hands. It was up by 1.83 per cent.