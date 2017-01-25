Last updated Wednesday, January 25, 2017 9:54 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 23°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Hard landing from hard Brexit for Britain’s airlines (VIDEO)

Wednesday January 25, 2017
08:50 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Antibiotics fosters hospital bugsThe Edit: Antibiotics fosters hospital bugs

The Edit: Meryl Streep breaks Oscar recordThe Edit: Meryl Streep breaks Oscar record

The Edit: Down-and-out chic in Paris fashionThe Edit: Down-and-out chic in Paris fashion

The Edit: Men can’t handle multitasking?The Edit: Men can’t handle multitasking?

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LONDON, Jan 25 — Where the government sees a hard Brexit airlines see a hard landing...

Low-cost carrier easyJet is warning profits will be hit by over £100 million (RM556 million) this year because of the drop in sterling.

Kathleen Brook, research director of City Index, says: “We were expecting weaker earnings from them. We're hoping that one-off massive decline in the pound in the second six months of 2016 will actually be a one-off. And then they can kind of rebuild their profit position. But we were expecting some weakness in 2016 and that is certainly what we got.”

Taking off again though, may not be so easy. Half of the company's revenues come from UK based sales made worse by the rising price of oil, which it buys in US dollars.

EasyJet expects to take a £100 million hit to its profits this year. — AFP picEasyJet expects to take a £100 million hit to its profits this year. — AFP picWhat's more, the airline's locked in a price war with rivals. Ticket prices fell eight per cent in the three months before Christmas. easyJet's expecting the same again by summer.

Adding more seats is one way they're hoping to stretch their legs. While rival Ryanair is branching out into package holidays, hoping to become, what it calls, the Amazon of travel.

Brook adds: “It's all about recommending things and trying to get you to buy. If some of these airlines can do the same thing then it'll open a precious new line of revenue which they really need.”

One line that doesn't seem to be diminishing — the queue to get on board.

easyJet says demand from British holidaymakers is still strong, even if their currency isn't anymore. — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline