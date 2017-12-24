Gulf slips in thin trade, Egypt hits record high

Dubai saw its index fall 0.5 per cent. — AFP picDUBAI, Dec 24 — Gulf stock markets slipped today as trading volumes were mostly low because of the absence of many foreign investors for Christmas holidays. Egypt rose to a record high but volume was very low there too.

The Saudi index fell 0.4 per cent as telecommunications firm Zain Saudi lost 2.0 per cent and rival Mobily dropped 2.4 per cent.

Arabian Cement fell 1.2 per cent after saying its merger talks with Al Safwa Cement had ended without agreement. It did not elaborate.

But Saudi Printing & Packaging gained 1.3 per cent after saying its board had decided to remove Ghassan bin Mohammed Zaatari from the post of chief executive and appoint Fahad Ibrahim al-Mufarraj as managing director pending the appointment of a new CEO. The company did not explain why it made the change.

In Dubai, the index fell 0.5 per cent as courier firm Aramex sank 5.4 per cent to its lowest level since early February.

But Bahrain’s Al Salam Bank, the most heavily traded stock in Dubai, jumped 6.1 per cent to 1.04 dirhams after a disclosure on the Bahrain exchange showed a key person involved with the bank had on Thursday bought 250,000 shares at 0.104 and 0.105 dinar. In Bahrain, the stock rose 1.0 per cent to 0.106 dinar, equivalent to 1.03 dirhams.

Khaleeji Commercial Bank, another Bahraini bank which listed in Dubai last Tuesday, was the second most active stock in Dubai and closed 2.7 per cent higher at 1.51 dirhams, after soaring 15 per cent at one stage.

It came off its highs after its shares in Bahrain, which initially surged, turned down to close at 0.120 dinar, equivalent to 1.17 dirhams - suggesting investors weren’t willing to sustain a premium of more than about 30 per cent in the Dubai market.

Abu Dhabi’s index slipped 0.5 per cent in its thinnest trade this year while Qatar’s index fell 0.3 per cent.

Kuwait sank 1.1 per cent but National Industries Group, the most active Kuwaiti stock, rose 1.3 per cent after saying it had agreed to sell its 24 per cent stake in Jordan’s Airport International Group and would make a profit of 15.9 million dinars (RM215 million).

Egypt’s index rose 0.8 per cent but trading volume was at one of its lowest levels this year. Tora Cement fell 3.6 per cent and Suez Bag plunged 10 per cent to 34.85 pounds after Tora said it had sold its 4.52 per cent stake in Suez Bag for 26.01 pounds per share.‍​ ‍— Reuters