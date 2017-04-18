Goldman Sachs quarterly profit surges 80pc

Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s net income applicable to common shareholders jumped to US$2.16 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, from US$1.2 billion a year earlier. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, April 18 — Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported an 80 per cent jump in quarterly profit as the Wall Street bank benefited from a pickup in global equity and debt offerings.

Net income applicable to common shareholders jumped to US$2.16 billion (RM9.5 billion) in the first quarter ended March 31, from US$1.2 billion a year earlier.

Earnings per share rose to US$5.15 from US$2.68.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of US$5.31 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the reported figures were comparable.

Provision for taxes fell 35.6 per cent to US$284 million.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman’s traditional rival, reports earnings tomorrow. — Reuters