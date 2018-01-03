Global equity markets rise in new year, dollar falls

A man looks at an electronic board showing Japan's Nikkei average and related indices at the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Jan 3 — European stocks closed lower yesterday, the first trading day of 2018, while Wall Street advanced and the US dollar fell to its weakest in over three months against key currencies.

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.61 per cent. The index had set scores of record highs and rose by one-fifth in value in 2017.

Major stock indexes closed 2017 with their best performance since 2013. In the US market, the advance came amid strong economic growth and corporate earnings, low interest rates and hopes, now realised, of US corporate tax cuts.

US equity indexes advanced yesterday, buoyed by gains in technology and consumer discretionary stocks.

Increases in Apple, Facebook, Alphabet and Microsoft shares pulled the S&P 500 index higher yesterday.

“People are back to looking at what have been the winners. It has been very momentum driven,” said Rick Meckler, president of hedge fund LibertyView Capital Management LLC in Jersey City, New Jersey.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 59.79 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 24,779.01, the S&P 500 gained 17.15 points, or 0.64 per cent, to 2,690.76 and the Nasdaq Composite added 91.91 points, or 1.33 per cent, to 6,995.30.

In Europe, equities closed lower after autos stocks fell following weaker car registrations data. Trading was also cautious ahead of the launch of a major reform of European financial markets.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.21 per cent along with euro zone stocks, down 0.19 per cent.

Shares rose in Asia. Shanghai blue chips climbed 1.41 per cent and MSCI’s 24-country emerging market stock index jumped to a multi-year high after the Caixin index of Chinese industry rose to a four-month high of 51.5 in December, confounding forecasts for a decline.

Falling dollar

The dollar index, tracking the greenback against a basket of major currencies, fell 0.23 per cent. It was hampered by market expectations of a slower pace of interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve amid a tepid US inflation picture.

The dollar had already hit a three-month low on Friday, bringing its losses for 2017 to 9.8 per cent, its worst performance since 2003.

Other currencies gained. The euro rose 0.3 per cent to US$1.2044 (RM4.84) and hit a four-month high yesterday after data showed that euro zone manufacturers ramped up activity last month at the fastest pace in more than two decades.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.28 per cent at 112.35 per dollar, while sterling was last trading at US$1.3594, up 0.69 per cent on the day.

US Treasury yields rose in line with European government yields. A European Central Bank official said the bank’s massive bond purchase programme might not continue later this year.

A reversal of year-end buying has also driven US Treasury yields higher, said Brian Rehling, co-head of global fixed income strategy for Wells Fargo Investment Institute in St. Louis.

“Lots of institutions buy Treasuries to hold over year-end for liquidity. To see that reversal early in the year is not a surprise,” Rehling said.

Benchmark US 10-year notes last fell 16/32 in price to yield 2.4687 per cent, from 2.411 per cent late on Friday.

The 30-year bond last fell 45/32 in price to yield 2.8105 per cent, from 2.741 per cent late on Friday.

US crude fell 0.13 per cent to US$60.34 per barrel and Brent was at US$66.52, down 0.52 per cent. Oil prices earlier had enjoyed their strongest start to a year since 2014 amid large anti-government rallies in Iran and ongoing supply cuts led by Opec and Russia.

Copper lost 0.42 per cent to US$7,216.50 a tonne, but that follows a rise of 31 per cent in 2017 to a four-year top.

Spot gold added 1.0 per cent to US$1,315.15 an ounce, after advancing by 13 per cent in 2017 for its best performance in seven years. — Reuters