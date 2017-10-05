Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Thunderstorm

French, US cosmetics firms fined for collusion in Greece

Thursday October 5, 2017
04:57 PM GMT+8

Estee Lauder's Greek branch was fined for alleged collusion alongside other prominent brances. — AFP picEstee Lauder's Greek branch was fined for alleged collusion alongside other prominent brances. — AFP picATHENS, Oct 5 — Greece’s state competition watchdog has fined six prominent cosmetics firms, including Estee Lauder, L’Oreal and Christian Dior, some €19 million (RM94.6 million) for distorting competition.

The Hellenic Competition Commission said Wednesday it had found “anti-competitive agreements between wholesalers of luxury cosmetics” aimed at fixing retail prices.

Estee Lauder’s Greek branch was fined €5.4 million, while the subsidiaries of L’Oreal and Christian Dior received fines of €2.6 and €1.8 million respectively.

There has been no immediate comment from the companies. — AFP

