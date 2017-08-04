Forest City forges strategic alliances with 21 industry players

Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim (third right) looking at a replica of the Johor Darul Ta’zim Football Stadium during the Forest City Joint-Venture ceremony at a hotel in Johor Baru, August 4, 2017. — Bernama picGELANG PATAH, Aug 4 — Forest City today forged strategic alliances with 21 local and international industry players to create more opportunities for the people of Johor to be involved in the state’s economic development.

Held at the Phoenix Forest City Hotel here, the signing ceremony was witnessed by Tunku Mahkota of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim and his wife, Che Puan Khaleeda Bustamam.

Present were Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, State Secretary Datuk Azmi Rohani, Country Garden Pacificview Sdn Bhd (CGPV) Executive Chairman Datuk Daing Abdul Malek Daing Abdul Rahaman, Country Garden Holdings Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mo Bin, CGPV CEO Su Baiyan, and CGPV Executive Director Datuk Md Othman Yusof.

Leading companies involved in the medical and healthcare, education and training, tourism, financial services, new technologies, smart cities, and green technology development sectors are taking part in the collaboration.

A the end of last year, Forest City fostered strategic alliances with 36 companies from various industries in its quest to build smart and green cities on its four man-made islands.

Among them were Huawei, Cisco, Accenture, Midea, China Construction Steel Structure Corporation, Deutsche Bank (Asia Pacific), and Bank of China (Malaysia) which are on the Fortune 500 list.

At the event, Tunku Ismail also launched the Carnelian Tower, a new icon on Forest City, which will house a commercial area, a duty-free shopping mall, an educational centre and incubators for small and medium enterprise entrepreneurs.

Md Othman said the 500,000-square metre landmark is being developed in three phases and construction has begun.

CGPV Chief Strategic Officer Dr Yu Runze said the Forest City duty-free area, which is expected to be fully operational in November, is expected to attract more tourists to the artificial islands.

Last year, Forest City drew about 160,000 tourists and the number is expected to remain unchanged this year. — Bernama