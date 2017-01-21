FGV reinforces operations in Pakistan

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd (FGV) has reinforced its presence in Pakistan with a multipurpose tank terminal and modern warehouse facility to support its liquid cargo terminal (LCT) operations in the country.

Its Group President/Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Zakaria Arshad, said FGV’s unit in Pakistan, FWQ Enterprises (Private) Ltd, is building a 30,000-tonne terminal to handle and store liquid products such as ethanol, molasses, edible oils and other allied products. He said this in a keynote speech at the second edition of the Pakistan Edible Oil Conference in Karachi today.

FGV has a 65 per cent stake in FWQ and the balance is held by Westbury Group.

“This is part of FGV’s efforts to capture a bigger market share in Pakistan, India, the Middle East, as well as serves as a launch pad for the Balkan countries.

“This endeavour will also ensure long-term returns to our shareholders,” he said.

Zakaria said the first 15,000 tonnes of the storage tank had been installed in June 2016 and the remaining 15,000 tonnes would be completed by 2017, with the potential to expand to 38,300 tonnes to meet future demand. “The terminal is projected to cost 326 million Pakistani rupees (RM13 million) and will be funded through internally generated resources,” he said. Currently, FGV owns and operates the world’s largest edible oil terminal with a total capacity of 865,000 tonnes.

Once fully operational, the bulking facilities in Port Qasim would increase FGV’s existing bulking facilities in Malaysia and Indonesia to 900,000 tonnes, thus strengthening its global presence, widen its network, as well as bolster its entire value chain, said Zakaria.

Apart from the terminal, Zakaria said FWQ also planned to build a new modern warehouse facility on 2.023 hectares of land to be acquired in the vicinity of Port Qasim with an estimated cost of 300 million Pakistani rupees (RM12 million).

“Both projects will be funded internally and we are confident the projects will generate excellent returns in view of the strong demand at Port Qasim,” he said.

With all the current joint-venture projects operating profitably so far, FGV looked forward to forge new strategic partnerships for the mutual benefits of all parties, he added.

The LCT in Port Qasim can handle vessels of up to 35,000 deadweight tonnage and it is the only dedicated LCT for edible oil vessels. So far, the LCT has handled over 1,000 vessels and about 15.6 million tonnes of edible oils from March 2009 to-date. — Bernama