FGV domestic inquiry panel to deliver decision next week

Tuesday September 5, 2017
08:48 PM GMT+8

The Felda logo is see at its headquarters in this June 8, 2017 photo. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaThe Felda logo is see at its headquarters in this June 8, 2017 photo. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — The domestic inquiry proceedings on Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd (FGV) Group President/Chief Executive Officer resumed today.

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia, FGV said the Independent Domestic Inquiry Panel was expected to deliver its decision by early next week as one of the panel members had to leave on an official trip overseas this evening.

“Until further notice from the board, the Group President/Chief Executive Officer and Group Chief Financial Officer shall continue to be on leave of absence,” it said.

Meanwhile, Datuk Khairil Anuar Haji Aziz will continue to serve as FGV’s Officer-In-Charge and Aznur Kama Azmir as FGV’s Interim Group Chief Financial Officer until further announcement by the board. — Bernama

