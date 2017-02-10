Felda Global Ventures completes winding-up process of dormant unit

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 ― Felda Global Ventures Bhd (FGV) has completed the winding-up process of its indirect dormant unit, Felda Global Ventures Livestock Sdn Bhd.

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia today, FGV said, the corporate exercise was undertaken following its announcement on Dec 30, 2015 to dissolve seven dormant indirect wholly-owned units of the company.

The other units were Felda Enterprises Sdn Bhd, Felda Construction Sdn Bhd, Felda Global Ventures Perlis Sdn Bhd, Felda Palm Products Sdn Bhd, Felda Rubber Products Sdn Bhd and Sutrajaya Shipping Sdn Bhd. ― Bernama