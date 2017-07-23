Fama targets Kelantan RTC sales to exceed RM1b by 2020

KOTA BHARU, July 23 — The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) is aiming to achieve the target of over RM1 billion in transactions from the Kelantan Rural Transformation Centre (RTC) by 2020.

Kelantan FAMA Director Ibrahim Mahmood said in order to achieve the target, the number of participants would be increased to 1,000 during the three-year period from 616 at present.

“New trade clusters such as appetisers, pasarina (special market for women’s merchandise) and flower selling sites will be added to the TRC in September, besides boosting wholesale, retail and marketing of agricultural and agro-based industry products,” he told reporters at an Aidilfitri open house here, today.

He expressed confidence that this year’s sales target of over RM700 million at the Kelantan RTC from RM360 million last year could be achieved as the current annual revenue so far has already hit RM200 million due to encouraging support from consumers.

Ibrahim said there were 300 shop lots for wholesale and retail activities involving seafood, vegetables, fruits and food in the RTC.

Meanwhile, he said FAMA had identified 95 pasarina market participants and 16 food court entrepreneurs who could help spur the Kelantan RTC business beginning September.

He said FAMA also provided a site fat the RTC for small traders who were keen to sell seasonal crops such as durian. — Bernama