Facebook to start paying tax locally, instead of through Ireland

Facebook says it will move to a 'local selling structure' in countries where it has an office to support sales to local advertisers. — Reuters pic MENLO PARK, Dec 12 — Facebook Inc is changing its tax structure so that it will pay taxes in the country where sales are made, rather than funneling everything through its Irish subsidiary.

The company said it will move to a “local selling structure” in countries where it has an office to support sales to local advertisers. Menlo Park, California-based Facebook shifted its international business operations to Ireland in 2010.

Facebook has since come under pressure from the US and Europe for its tax practices. Last year, the company said it would stop routing UK sales through Ireland after public outcry over news that Facebook paid only 4,327 pounds (RM23,575) in taxes in 2014.

In the US, the company is locked in a battle with the Internal Revenue Service that may cost it more than US$5 billion (RM20.37 billion), plus interest and penalties, related to its Irish operations.

“We believe that moving to a local selling structure will provide more transparency to governments and policy makers around the world who have called for greater visibility over the revenue associated with locally supported sales in their countries,” chief financial officer Dave Wehner wrote yesterday in a statement.

Wehner said the company plans to implement the change through 2018 with a goal of completing all its offices by the first half of 2019.

Facebook will keep its US headquarters in Menlo Park, California, and Dublin will continue to be the international hub, the company said. — Bloomberg