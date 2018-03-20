EU digs in over banks’ post-Brexit access, rejecting UK bid

The Canary Wharf financial district is seen at dusk in London, November 17, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, March 20 — The European Union is fine-tuning what access it’s prepared to give the UK’s crucial financial services industry after Brexit, and the proposal falls far short of what Britain and its banks think is fair.

The EU will consider offering the UK “improved equivalence” for its financial services, according to the latest draft of the bloc’s negotiating position, obtained by Bloomberg. That means the EU will only let UK banks access its market for as long as it considers British rules to be equivalent to the bloc’s.

It’s an unstable arrangement as the EU can withdraw the approval at short notice, and Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond speaks for banks when he says such a setup would be “wholly inadequate.”

The use of the word “improved” in the draft is intentionally vague, according to an EU official who declined to be named. The EU is already working to tighten up its equivalence regime — which is used now by US banks — and is doing so with Brexit in mind. Some EU members are keener than others on giving the UK a good deal on finance, and the wording of the draft text reflects that tension.

Britain and its banks have long given up hope of keeping full access to the single market via so-called passporting rights. But they are now pushing for a system of mutual recognition as they want a set of rules that is more durable and not subject to unilateral withdrawal. Hammond has said that a post-Brexit trade agreement that doesn’t include services wouldn’t be “fair and balanced.”

While the UK argues that keeping the City as a financial hub is in the interests of the EU and London, the EU says its priority is financial stability and respecting the integrity of the single market. Throughout talks, the EU has rejected attempts by the UK to cherry pick the best bits of EU membership.

But the UK’s finance lobby saw the glass as half-full.

“The EU has come a long way from its stance before Christmas when we were told a deal encompassing financial services was impossible. Now it is actively seeking ways to include financial services in the deal,” Miles Celic, chief executive of TheCityUK, said.

The new wording is in an annex to the draft guidelines and will be discussed by EU ministers meeting today. Earlier drafts didn’t mention financial services explicitly although they made clear that the trade agreement the EU intends to strike with the UK wouldn’t make special provisions for services.

“Regarding financial services, the aim should be reviewed and improved equivalence mechanisms, allowing appropriate access to financial services markets, while preserving financial stability, the integrity of the single market and the autonomy of decision making in the European Union,” the draft reads. “Equivalence mechanisms and decisions remain defined and implemented on a unilateral basis by the European Union.”

The commission has already started to review financial services legislation, to ensure that equivalence rules are appropriate for the situation after the withdrawal of the UK, according to the document.

The commission has recently started to address some shortcomings of its equivalence regime. In December, it proposed to tighten the procedure for allowing firms access under MiFIR, a regulation that includes a third-country regime for a range of investment services. The aim was to set out the requirements for equivalence “in greater detail,” according to the commission.

In an apparent nod to the UK, the commission made clear that an equivalence recognition wouldn’t be easy to obtain. The assessment would have to be “very detailed and granular and also assess supervisory convergence with the EU” when it comes to third countries whose firms may be of “systemic importance” to the bloc, the commission said. — Bloomberg