DRB Hicom-Geely partnership promises exciting future, say dealers

The Geely Automobile Holdings logo is pictured at the Auto China 2016 auto show in Beijing, China April 25, 2016. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — The partnership between DRB-HICOM Bhd and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co Ltd bodes well for the future, thanks to the technology and research scope developed by the Geely Research Institute (GRI), said Proton Holdings Bhd’s dealers.

In a statement today, Proton said a few of its dealers had visited the GRI in Hangzhou Bay recently, which had opened their eyes to future possibilities and increased their confidence in the collaboration.

Proton dealer Mohd Nazrin Mohamad Fozi from Rahman Brothers Automotive Sdn Bhd said the visit to the GRI had more than lived up to his expectations.

“It showcased Geely’s technological capabilities and the future of automobiles.I imagine that if these technologies, like advanced safety and other state of the art features are incorporated into Proton cars, we will definitely be at the leading edge of automobiles in Malaysia and beyond,” he said.

Meanwhile, Munauwir Mohd Khir from Edaran Saga Sdn Bhd was impressed with Geely’s attention to detail.

“Geely takes into account every single detail. Everything is done in a controlled manner and the processes are in order, from testing to final product.

“It takes a good car manufacturer to have a big vision for the company, of not only developing cars with advanced technologies but also more importantly, those which are environmentally friendly, like electric and hybrid cars,” he added.

GRI’s work culture also received praise from Hazree Hashim of Vitalic Sdn Bhd, who said that line workers were diligent in executing their tasks.

“From the work culture to the plant, there is a proper system and flow of doing things. Production is in control and everything looks orderly.

“After this visit, I can see the on-going developments in Geely more clearly, and how Proton can eventually benefit in the long term,” he said. — Bernama