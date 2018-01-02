Dollar starts new year in doldrums, Asia stocks in good cheer

A man walks in front of a screen showing the movements of Nikkei share average outside a brokerage in Tokyo. — Reuters picSYDNEY, Jan 2 ― The euro stood within striking distance of its 2017 peak on an ailing US dollar today, while Asian stocks began the new year close to their highest in a decade.

Sentiment was helped by news that North Korea had offered an olive branch to South Korea, with Kim Jong-un saying he was “open to dialogue” with Seoul.

Yet activity was sparse, with Japan on holiday and many investors on an extended break. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was a fraction firmer after rising by one-third in value last year to heights last visited in 2007.

Japan's Nikkei also had a bright 2017 with gains of 19 per cent.

While Wall Street had ended Friday with modest losses, it was still a bumper year for US stocks.

The benchmark S&P 500 climbed 19.5 per cent during 2017, while the Dow added 25.2 per cent and the Nasdaq 28.2 per cent, all the best yearly performances since 2013.

Still to come today was the Caixin survey of Chinese manufacturing which is expected to show a slight slowdown as a punishing crackdown on air pollution and a cooling property market weigh on the world's second-largest economy.

The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) released on Sunday dipped to 51.6 in December, from 51.8 in November, though the index of non-manufacturing rose to a three-month high of 55 from 54.8 in November.

In currency markets, the dollar remained out of favor having hit a three-month low against a basket of its peers on Friday. That brought its losses for 2017 to 9.8 per cent, its worse performance since 2003.

Its pain was the euro's gain, with the single currency enjoying its strongest year against the dollar in 14 years. Early today, the euro was firm at US$1.2013 (RM4.86) and just off a three-month top of US$1.2028.

Bulls were now eyeing the September peak of US$1.2092, a break of which would take the euro to ground last trod in late 2014.

The euro had already broken major resistance on the yen to reach highs not seen since late 2015 at 135.51, leaving the dollar struggling at ¥112.74.

A major hurdle for the dollar will be tomorrow's release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting when it raised interest rates. Two policymakers voted against the move amid doubts inflation would accelerate as hoped.

“With the market pricing in a 68 per cent chance of a March hike and two hikes for 2018, there will close inspection to assess just how shaky their confidence is for any pick-up in inflationary trends,” said Chris Weston, chief markets strategist at broker IG in Sydney.

“That said, the US dollar is underloved and oversold and it won't take much to promote a bout of profit-taking from the shorts.”

The skid in the dollar, combined with strength in Chinese demand, has benefited commodities priced in the currency.

Copper stood tall at US$7,251.50 a tonne, having risen 31 per cent in 2017 to a four-year top, while aluminum amassed gains of 34 per cent.

Gold was 0.2 per cent firmer at US$1,305.62 an ounce, after advancing by 13 per cent in 2017 for its best performance in seven years.

Brent crude oil futures ended the year with a 17 per cent rise, while US crude rose 12 per cent on strong demand and declining global inventories.

Early today, Brent was steady at US$66.62 a barrel while US crude eased 17 cents to US$60.25. ― Reuters