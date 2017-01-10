Dollar retreats as Trump euphoria ebbs, gold gains

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index weakened for the fourth time in five days ahead of the US president-elect’s first news conference since July tomorrow. — Reuters picWELLINGTON, Jan 10 — The dollar fell for a second day as the euphoria over Donald Trump’s policies fades. Gold reached a one-month high and industrial metals advanced on signs of increased demand from China.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index weakened for the fourth time in five days ahead of the US president-elect’s first news conference since July tomorrow. The pound was set for its worst three-day drop since October, while the cost of insuring corporate debt against default increased for a fourth day, the longest run since November.

A rally in UK retailers propelled the FTSE 100 Index toward a ninth straight record close.

Anxiety has crept back into markets in the new year following a burst of optimism that accompanied Trump’s surprise election victory, with investors expressing their concern largely via the currency market. The pound has been hit by angst over the implications of Brexit and the Turkish lira extended its retreat to record lows on speculation the nation’s central bank won’t raise interest rates.

Oil rose above US$52 (RM232.67) a barrel in New York after sinking the most in more than five weeks.

Investors “are taking profit ahead of Trump’s news conference tomorrow in which he will hopefully reveal some of his plans,” said Thu Lan Nguyen, a currency analyst at Commerzbank AG. “There is still much uncertainty about how his exact economic agenda will look.”

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dropped 0.1 per cent as of 10:44am London time, leaving the gauge — which tracks the greenback versus 10 major peers — down 1 per cent since touching a 14-year high on January 3.

The pound touched its lowest level since October 25 after UK Prime Minister Theresa May said over the weekend that negotiations on Brexit will be about “getting the right relationship, not about keeping bits of membership.”

A so-called hard Brexit may push the Bank of England to keep rates lower for longer, while weakening the pound and supporting foreign-focused companies in the main stock index. The currency was down 0.2 per cent at 1.2142 per dollar today. The euro rose 0.1 per cent.

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed after closing Friday at an all-time high. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was little changed in London. Miners led European gains after China’s producer price index rose at the fastest pace in more than five years in December.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc climbed 4.2 per cent in the UK after reporting better-than-forecast holiday sales.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude added 0.3 per cent to US$52.28 a barrel after sinking 3.8 per cent last session as an increase in US drilling offset signs that Opec members are sticking to planned output cuts. Iron ore futures for May delivery rose 5.5 per cent to 580 yuan/ton on Dalian Commodity Exchange, the highest since December 16, following a gain in factory prices in China.

Gold advanced 0.3 per cent to US$1,184.00 an ounce, with demand forecast to rise ahead of Chinese New Year. Zinc rose 2.2 per cent to a three-week high of US$2725.50 a metric ton on signs that demand for the metal used to produce galvanize steel would increase in China.

Bonds

Yields on Treasury notes were little changed at 2.37 per cent. Mozambique’s dollar bonds due January 2023 plunged to 54.83 cents on the dollar, an all-time low, on bets the nation won’t settle a coupon payment next week. Bonds in core European countries are little changed, while Italy, Spain and Portugal extended gains. — Bloomberg