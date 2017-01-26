Last updated Thursday, January 26, 2017 11:00 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Discovery in price dispute with Sky, signals full blackout

Thursday January 26, 2017
07:35 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: You think you know where the Death Star trench is? Think againThe Edit: You think you know where the Death Star trench is? Think again

The Edit: A look at Ford’s new GTThe Edit: A look at Ford’s new GT

The Edit: US takes first gold in Bocuse d’OrThe Edit: US takes first gold in Bocuse d’Or

The Edit: Madonna applies to adopt more kidsThe Edit: Madonna applies to adopt more kids

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The Discovery Communications headquarters building is seen in Silver Spring, Maryland December 3, 2009. — Reuters picThe Discovery Communications headquarters building is seen in Silver Spring, Maryland December 3, 2009. — Reuters picLONDON, Jan 26 — Discovery Communications Inc's UK unit said yesterday negotiations with Sky Plc for a new carriage deal reached an impasse over a price dispute, threatening a blackout of Discovery channels from Sky's platform.

All 12 channels in the Discovery portfolio would disappear from Sky and NOW TV after Jan 31 if the dispute is not resolved, affecting more than 5.5 million people, Discovery Networks UK and Ireland said in a statement.

Sky finds the price expectations for the Discovery portfolio to be “completely unrealistic,” a representative for the pay-TV company said. “Discovery's portfolio of channels includes many which are linear-only where viewing is falling.”

“We have been overpaying Discovery for years and are not going to anymore.”

Sky has decided not to renew it's contract on the terms offered by Discovery, the representative added.

Discovery, which has TLC, Animal Planet, and Eurosport in its portfolio, said it is now paid less by Sky than it was 10 years ago. — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline