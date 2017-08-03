Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Thunderstorm

Deutsche Telekom Q2 profits beat forecasts as US in spotlight

Thursday August 3, 2017
01:12 PM GMT+8

Deutsche Telekom logo is seen during preparations at the CeBit computer fair, which will open its doors to the public on March 20, at the fairground in Hanover, Germany, March 19, 2017. — Reuters picDeutsche Telekom logo is seen during preparations at the CeBit computer fair, which will open its doors to the public on March 20, at the fairground in Hanover, Germany, March 19, 2017. — Reuters picFRANKFURT, Aug 3 — Deutsche Telekom, Europe’s biggest telecom company, this morning posted quarterly results that topped expectations, with a 9 per cent rise in core profit powered by strong results in the United States and modest gains in Germany and Europe.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding special items, rose 8.9 per cent to €5.94 billion (RM30.165 billion), beating forecasts, which ranged from €5.63 billion to €5.89 billion in a Reuters poll. — Reuters

