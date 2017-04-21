Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Construction of Malaysia’s largest sugar refinery almost complete

Friday April 21, 2017
04:44 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Saving Gambia’s Kunta Kinteh islandThe Edit: Saving Gambia’s Kunta Kinteh island

The Edit: Michelin Guide Bangkok confirmedThe Edit: Michelin Guide Bangkok confirmed

The Edit: Will ‘The Last Jedi’ feature an ‘intense’ General Leia sceneThe Edit: Will ‘The Last Jedi’ feature an ‘intense’ General Leia scene

The Edit: 500kg woman loses half her weight after surgeryThe Edit: 500kg woman loses half her weight after surgery

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Packs of sugar are seen inside a shop in Kuala Lumpur October 25, 2013. — Reuters picPacks of sugar are seen inside a shop in Kuala Lumpur October 25, 2013. — Reuters picJEMPOL, April 21 ― Malaysia’s biggest sugar refinery, which is being constructed in  Tanjung Langsat, Johor, is 80 per cent complete, and is expected to produce one million metric tonne of refined sugar, annually, once it starts operations next year,  said Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd (FGV) Chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad.

“Once it’s ready, MSM Malaysia Holdings Bhd (MSM) would be able to sell refined sugar to the domestic market and overseas,” he said.

Speaking to Bernama after handing over 12 computers and RM5,000, cash, to be distributed to 50 students of Sekolah Kebangsaan  (Felda) Serting Hilir 2 here today, he said the refinery would obtain its supply of raw sugar from several countries, including Brazil, China and Thailand.

“We have to get our supplies from several countries because we do not have any large-scale sugarcane plantation in Malaysia.

“We don’t have the right type of soil for it (sugarcane cultivation).

“We tried it back in the 60s and the 70s in Negeri Sembilan, but we found that the sugar content in the sugarcane was insufficient,” he said.

A subsidiary of FGV, MSM accounted for 65 per cent of the local sugar market and had invested RM90 million to purchase 20.47 hectares of land to construct the country’s third sugar refinery. ― Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline