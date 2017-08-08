Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Commonwealth Bank scraps CEO bonus over alleged money-laundering breaches

Tuesday August 8, 2017
07:13 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Selena Gomez x CoachThe Edit: Selena Gomez x Coach

The Edit: Netflix buys comics publisherThe Edit: Netflix buys comics publisher

The Edit: Soy sauce bottle gets cool makeoverThe Edit: Soy sauce bottle gets cool makeover

Perak govt declares Matang sub-district as ‘rabies controlled area’Perak govt declares Matang sub-district as ‘rabies controlled area’

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The board said today it has cut short-term bonuses to zero for Chief Executive Ian Narev and other top executives for the year to June 30, 2017. — Reuters picThe board said today it has cut short-term bonuses to zero for Chief Executive Ian Narev and other top executives for the year to June 30, 2017. — Reuters picMELBOURNE, Aug 8 — Commonwealth Bank of Australia today scrapped its chief executive’s bonus for damaging the bank’s reputation amid allegations it broke money-laundering rules, but said he retains the board’s confidence.

Australia’s biggest lender has been accused of 53,700 breaches of anti-money laundering rules, including failing to identify, monitor and report transfers of more than A$10,000 (RM33,882), which could result in several billion dollars of fines.

CBA has blamed the breaches largely on a software error.

The board said today it has cut short-term bonuses to zero for Chief Executive Ian Narev and other top executives for the year to June 30, 2017.

“In reaching this conclusion the overriding consideration of the Board was the collective accountability of senior management for the overall reputation of the Group,” Chairman Catherine Livingstone said in a statement.

“Mr Narev retains the full confidence of the Board,” she said.

Sharing some accountability, Livingstone said directors’ fees have been cut by 20 per cent for the 2018 financial year. — Reuters

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline