CIMB wins best retail bank award second year in a row

A pedestrian walks past a CIMB Bank Bhd bank branch in Jalan Raja Laut, Kuala Lumpur January 4, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus LatifKUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — CIMB Bank Berhad has been recognised by The Asian Banker Awards as the Best Retail Bank in Malaysia for the second year in a row.

CIMB Group Consumer Banking chief executive officer Samir Gupta said they were deeply honoured as their innovation to provide the best products and services to their customers has been recognised.

“We are truly humbled by our customers’ continued trust in us and these awards will only spur us on to improve our value proposition to them,” he said during the award ceremony held recently.

CIMB’s award is for among others, its virtual assistant mobile app Enhance Virtual Assistant (EVA) which was crowned ‘Internet Banking Product of the Year for Asia’ during the award ceremony last year.

It has since been enhanced with natural language conversational capabilities as well as a spend-analyser function to help customers make smarter financial decisions.

CIMB’s current digital offerings, including EVA, see the bank build its capacity to become a digital challenger in the banking industry, leveraging on artificial intelligence, big data, data science and analytics in delivering services to its 13 million customers across Asean.

It is also the first bank in Malaysia with regulatory sandbox approval from the Bank Negara Malaysia for the electronic Know-Your-Customer, a paperless method of verifying customers’ identity — soon to become a viable alternative to existing face-to-face verification requirement in today’s world.