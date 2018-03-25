CIMB-Principal launches new fund to tap into Asia’s largest equity market

(From left) Jiang Yanze, Desmond Teoh, Munirah Khairuddin, Alejandro Echegorri, Effendy Shahul Hamid, Thomas Cheong, Gary Yong, Patrick Chang and David Zhao at the launch of CIMB-Principal China Direct Opportunities Fund in Kuala Lumpur March 24, 2018. — Picture courtesy of CIMB-Principal

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — CIMB-Principal Asset Management Berhad has launched its maiden China-focused fund, CIMB-Principal China Direct Opportunities Fund under its renminbi qualified foreign institutional investor (RQFII) licence.

The company is the first in Malaysia to be awarded the licence that will allow it directly in the China A-Shares market, which make up the largest equity market in Asia and is second only to the New York Stock Exchange in the world.

“Through this fund, Malaysian investors will have direct access to a hitherto untapped universe of opportunities, previously accessible to only Chinese citizens,” CIMB-Principal CEO Munirah Khairuddin said in a statement.

He said China’s new economy is expected to grow further on the backs of sectors like information technology, green technology and healthcare.

He expressed confidence that CIMB-Principal will reach its target fund size of US$100 million (RM391.7 million) within the first year.

The inclusion of China A-Shares in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index in 2018 is also expected to attract more inflows into China’s equities market.

The fund is co-managed by CCB Principal Asset Management Co Ltd, one of China’s fastest growing asset management companies, and backed by China Construction Bank, US-based Principal Financial Group, and China Huadian Capital Holdings Company Limited.

China A-Shares are traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, with trades denominated in renmimbi.

The fund offers units in three currency classes: ringgit, Singapore dollars and US dollars.

CIMB Bank Berhad has exclusive distributorship of the fund through CIMB Bank branches nationwide for the first three months from the fund’s inception.

Investors who are keen to know more about the fun can visit www.cimb-principal.com.my or the nearest CIMB Bank branch.