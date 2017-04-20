Chinese investors launch Oman industrial project

DUQM, April 20 — Chinese investors in Oman yesterday laid the first stone of an industrial zone in the sultanate's southern port town of Duqm under a US$10.7-billion (RM47.15 billion) development plan.

Chinese investors signed a deal last year to finance a series of industrial projects on the nearly 12 square-kilometre site on the Indian ocean, 550 kilometres south of the capital Muscat.

The first stage of the project is worth US$3.2 billion according to the project’s sponsors.

It will include a power plant, a drilling equipment factory and hotels.

Oman in 2008 announced plans to build a port and shipyard in Duqm to handle supersized crude carriers and compete with Dubai’s Jebel Ali free zone.

Oman Oil Company and Kuwait Petroleum International last week signed an agreement to build a refinery there worth around US$7 billion, with a capacity of 230,000 barrels per day when it is completed in 2019.

In 2015, Chinese investments in Oman amounted to some US$2 billion and trade between China and the sultanate reached US$17.2 billion according to official statistics.

The sultanate derives 79 per cent of its revenues from oil, of which it produces only about one million barrels per day.

Like other Gulf states, it has been hit hard by a cash crunch due to a sharp drop in oil prices since June 2014.

Most of them have introduced austerity measures and set out plans to diversify their economies. — AFP