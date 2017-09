China’s Xi: BRICS countries should deepen coordination, quicken reform

Chinese President Xi Jinping listens to a speech during the Dialogue of Emerging Market and Developing Countries in Xiamen in southeastern China's Fujian Province, Sept. 5, 2017. — Reuters picXIAMEN, Sept 5 — BRICS countries should deepen coordination on important global matters and quicken global economic governance reform, Chinese President Xi Jinping said today.

Speaking at the BRICS summit in the southeastern Chinese city Xiamen, Xi also said BRICS countries have made smooth progress on anti-terrorism and internet security cooperation. — Reuters