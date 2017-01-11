China’s central bank launches spot investigation on bitcoin exchanges

A mockup of a bitcoin, a virtual currency traded worldwide, is held in this photo illustration in Sandy, Utah in this September 17, 2013 file photo. — Reuters picSHANGHAI, Jan 11 — China’s central bank launched spot investigations on bitcoin exchanges in Beijing and Shanghai today, it said in separate statements.

The investigation of bitcoin exchanges, including BTCC, Huobi and OKCoin, was to look into possible market manipulation, money laundering, unauthorised financing and other issues, according to the statements posted on the People’s Bank of China’s website.

The central bank added that the purpose of the investigation was to fend off market risks. — Reuters