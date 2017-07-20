China: Significant progress made on 100-day trade plan with US

US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and China's Vice Premier Wang Yang gesture before the US - China Comprehensive Economic Dialogue to discuss bilateral economic and trade issues in Washington, July 19, 2017. — Reuters picBEIJING, July 20 — China said this morning that it and the United States acknowledged "significant progress" on a 100-day action plan for trade and discussed a one-year plan on economic cooperation.

The Chinese embassy in Washington made the comments in a statement after an annual economic dialogue ended there yesterday with canceled news conferences.

The talks failed to agree on major new steps to reduce the US trade deficit with China, casting doubt over President Donald Trump's economic and security relations with Beijing. — Reuters