Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

China Q2 GDP grows 6.9pc, beats expectations

Monday July 17, 2017
07:05 AM GMT+8

UPDATED:
July 17, 2017
10:04 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: ‘Night of Living Dead’ creator diesThe Edit: ‘Night of Living Dead’ creator dies

The Edit: Babi Pongteh made easyThe Edit: Babi Pongteh made easy

The Edit: First female ‘Doctor Who’The Edit: First female ‘Doctor Who’

The Edit: ‘Apes’ flicks ‘Spider-Man’ asideThe Edit: ‘Apes’ flicks ‘Spider-Man’ aside

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Many analysts expect the world's second-largest economy to lose steam later in the year as policy measures to rein in red-hot housing prices and a rapid build-up in debt take a greater toll on growth. — Reuters picMany analysts expect the world's second-largest economy to lose steam later in the year as policy measures to rein in red-hot housing prices and a rapid build-up in debt take a greater toll on growth. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, July 17 — China's economy grew 6.9 per cent in the second quarter from a year earlier, faster than expected and in line with the first quarter's growth.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the economy to expand 6.8 per cent in the April-June quarter, slightly slower than the previous quarter's robust 6.9 per cent pace.

The government is aiming for growth of around 6.5 per cent in 2017, slightly lower than last year's actual 6.7 per cent, which was the weakest pace in 26 years.

Many analysts expect the world's second-largest economy to lose steam later in the year as policy measures to rein in red-hot housing prices and a rapid build-up in debt take a greater toll on growth.

Gross domestic product (GDP) in April-June grew 1.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter, compared with growth of 1.3 per cent in January-March, the National Bureau of Statistics said today.

Analysts had expected quarterly growth would quicken to 1.7 per cent. — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline