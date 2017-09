China fixes yuan midpoint at over three-week low

A 100 Yuan note is seen surrounded by other 100 Yuan banknotes in this file picture illustration taken in Beijing. — Reuters picSHANGHAI, Sept 25 — China’s central bank fixed its official yuan midpoint at 6.5945 per dollar today, the weakest level since August31, reflecting broad dollar strength in global markets.

Today’s fixing was 84 pips or 0.13 per cent weaker than the previous fix of 6.5861 on Friday.

Market participants said today’s official guidance came in largely matched their forecasts. — Reuters