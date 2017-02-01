China factory PMI shows stabilisation carried into new year

An employee works on an assembly line producing automobiles at a factory in Qingdao, Shandong Province March 1, 2016. ― Reuters picBEIJING, Feb 1 — China’s official factory gauge started the new year on a robust note, giving policy makers a buffer to transition to neutral policy settings as they prepare for potential trade tensions with a Donald Trump-led White House.

The manufacturing purchasing managers index was 51.3 in January, compared with a median estimate of 51.2 in a Bloomberg survey of economists and 51.4 in December. The non-manufacturing PMI was at 54.6 versus 54.5 in December. Numbers higher than 50 indicate improving conditions.

China notched a 6.7 per cent full-year expansion last year, with growth quickening to 6.8 per cent in the last quarter. Early private indicators for January, such as readings based on satellite views, suggest manufacturing remained robust into 2017.

“It’s a good number,” said Iris Pang, senior economist for Greater China at Natixis Asia Ltd in Hong Kong. She said the performance was most likely driven by new manufacturing sectors such as industrial robots and new energy cars. At the same time, a reduction of excess capacity in the coal and steel industries is also helping.

“The clean up of the over capacity sectors such as coal and steel has been almost completed,” Pang said. “Steel is ongoing, but coal is completed so the manufacturing data on coal and steel could be positive.”

The slight pullback from December’s PMI level may have much to do with seasonal effects as the week-long Lunar New Year holiday typically weighs on the reading at the start of the year. This year, the holiday started Jan 27, shutting factories across the nation. — Bloomberg