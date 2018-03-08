Celcom allocates RM1.3b capex for upgrades, network expansion

A man walks past a Celcom store in Kuala Lumpur, January 7, 2016. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Data network provider, Celcom Axiata Bhd, has allocated about RM1.3 billion as capital expenditure (capex) this year, with the majority to be used for upgrades and network expansion.

Chief Executive Officer, Michael Kuehner, said the capex would also be channelled to accelerate digitisation, which was on-going since last year, to enhance its customers’ experience.

“We are allocating lower capex (2017: RM1.4-RM1.5 billion) in 2018, because last year we needed a momentous push in the market and also to establish more base networks.

“For this year, we will focus more on enhancing the base layer established, and the lower capex is sufficient,” he told a media briefing, live-streamed from Nusajaya, Johor, today.

In announcing Celcom’s fourth quarter (Q4) financial results, Kuehner said service revenue increased 2.5 per cent to RM1.56 billion and total revenue increased 7.4 per cent to RM1.77 billion quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Data revenue was 43 per cent of Q4 total revenue and grew 25 per cent year-on-year to RM767 million.

“Celcom ended 2017 with a solid performance after three consecutive years of decline, with its market share increasing for the fifth consecutive year.

“Our Service Revenue Market Share (SRMS) grew by 0.5 per cent QoQ (versus the top three telcos), and this is due to the strong focus on customer experience and key functional areas such as sales, distribution, network and products,” said Kuehner.

Meanwhile, Chief Financial Officer, Jennifer Wong, said the increase in SRMS was god enough given the challenges, such as rising operating cost, faced by the telecommunications.

“This is because we enhanced coverage by building needed infrastructure throughout the country, and as of now, have reached 87 per cent of 4G coverage nationwide,” she added.

She said while Celcom would optimise operating costs, the focus remains on customer base retention and sustained efforts made to acquire new customers.

“We will continue the positive momentum and focus on our core strategy of delivering the best customer experience, while maintaining a strong focus on our cost base to improve profitability,” Wong added. — Bernama