Canadian dollar falls to four-month low after US announces new duties

TOKYO, April 25 — The Canadian dollar fell 0.4 per cent in early Asian trade today after US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said his agency will impose new anti-subsidy duties averaging 20 per cent on Canadian softwood lumber imports.

The Canadian dollar fell to as low as C$1.3555 (RM4.39) per US dollar, its lowest level since late December, edging near its December trough of C$1.3598 to the dollar. — Reuters