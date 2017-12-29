Cahya Mata MD Richard Curtis to retire soon, company says

Cahya Mata Sarawak said Datuk Isaac Lugun and Goh Chii Bing will take over the helm at CMSB. — Picture courtesy of cmsb.com.myKUALA LUMPUR ,Dec 29 — Cahya Mata Sarawak Bhd has informed Bursa Malaysia that group managing director Datuk Richard Alexander John Curtis will retire from his position and be redesignated as a non-executive director in the diversified group.

In an exchange filing, the company said Curtis will be redesignated as a non-independent non-executive director starting this Monday (January 1, 2018).

Curtis had strong ties with the former Chief Minister of Sarawak who is the current Governor of the state, Tan Sri Patinggi Taib Mahmud.

Cahya Mata Sarawak said Datuk Isaac Lugun and Goh Chii Bing will take over Curtis’s executive role.

According to the group, Lugun will be redesignated from group chief corporate officer to group chief executive officer (corporate) while Goh will be redesignated from group chief operating officer to group chief executive officer (operations).

Lugun and Goh will assume their new roles on January 1, 2018, according to Cahya Mata Sarawak, the businesses of which include cement manufacturing, property development and financial services.

At Bursa Malaysia today, Cahya Mata Sarawak shares settled at RM3.76 at 3.30pm , up by one sen, for a market value of RM4.02 billion.