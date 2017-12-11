Bursa turns positive after slightly lower opening

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Bursa Malaysia opened on a positive note this morning in tandem with the upbeat Friday's performance on Wall Street.

At 9.15am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,723.30, up 2.05 points, from Friday's close of 1,721.25.

The key index opened 0.32 of-a-point lower at 1,720.93.

Market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing decliners 136 to 90, while 175 counters were unchanged, 1,451 untraded and 28 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 124.71 million shares worth RM541.85 million.

Leading movers in the FBM KLCI component stocks in early trades were MISC which improved eight sen to RM7.20, Sime Darby Plantation and Tenaga which rose four sen each to RM5.33 and RM15.56, respectively, and Petronas Chemicals which advanced two sen to RM7.44.

The US key equity index, the Dow Jones industrial average, hit record high on Friday, rising 118 points to close at 24,329 point-level, after a strong jobs report.

On the scoreboard, the FBM Emas Index advanced 21.38 points to 12,366.78, the FBMT100 Index rose 20.38 points to 12,040.17 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index climbed 33.94 points to 12,825.22.

The FBM 70 improved 47.05 points to 15,157.31 and the FBM Ace bagged 8.56 points to 6,240.97.

On a sectoral basis, the Finance Index gained 4.00 points to 15,993.04, the Industrial Index improved 7.18 points to 3,156.49, but the Plantation Index trimmed 2.60 points to 7,853.48.

Among actives, Sapura Energy gained two sen to 85 sen, Green Packet rose one sen to 46 sen, Hibiscus added two sen to 80 sen, while PUC and Nexgram were both flat at 21.5 sen 3.5 sen, respectively. — Bernama